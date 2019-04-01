Crime & Safety

Man dies after being shot inside vehicle in Pottstown

EMBED <>More Videos

Man dies after being shot inside vehicle in Pottstown. Walter Perez has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on March 31, 2019.

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Investigators in Montgomery County have opened a homicide investigation after a man was found inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

It happened Saturday night just before 11:00 p.m. in Pottstown at Walnut and York Streets.

Police say the victim, identified as 42-year-old Keith Robinson, was rushed to the hospital shortly after police arrived on the scene.

He was later pronounced dead.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetypennsylvania news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
$35K reward offered in fatal shooting of Philadelphia police inspector's son
Father of slain SC student: 'I can't tell you how painful this is'
Rapper Nipsey Hussle killed, 2 others wounded in shooting at LA store
Abington man arrested for pretending to be cop, police say
Police: Melee ensues following multiple arrests on South Street
Wawa wins bids for liquor licenses in Philadelphia, Delco.
2 pilots killed in Marine helicopter crash in Arizona
Show More
Chief: Ride-share mistake led to death of SC college student from NJ
Pennwood Middle School investigating possible mumps case
Police searching for elderly woman who suffers from dementia
Former VP Joe Biden defends his behavior with women
Fundraiser held for Philadelphia highway patrol officer injured in crash
More TOP STORIES News