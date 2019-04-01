Man dies after being shot inside vehicle in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Investigators in Montgomery County have opened a homicide investigation after a man was found inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.It happened Saturday night just before 11:00 p.m. in Pottstown at Walnut and York Streets.Police say the victim, identified as 42-year-old Keith Robinson, was rushed to the hospital shortly after police arrived on the scene.He was later pronounced dead.Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.