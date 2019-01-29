Man dies after being shot inside vehicle in Tioga-Nicetown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The search is on for the person who shot a man as he sat inside a vehicle in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.

Police say the vehicle had been stolen.

The Action Cam was on the scene on the 1900 block of Rowan Street.

Officers responded just before 12:30 a.m., after receiving numerous 911 calls reporting gunshots.

When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old man slumped over in the driver's seat of the stolen vehicle.

He had been shot in the head.

Officers rushed the victim to Temple University Medical Center, where he died from his wounds.

