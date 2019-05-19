Man dies after being shot multiple times in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the gunman who fired multiple shots ultimately killing a man in North Philadelphia late Saturday night.

It happened just before midnight on the 2700 block of North Cleveland Street.

Officials said when officers arrived they found a 36-year-old man with multiple gunshot injuries.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died shortly after.

So far no arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiaphiladelphia newsphilly newsgun violencehomicideshootingguns
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Defunct Bethlehem Steel's 21-story HQ imploded
Pa. trooper dies after being found unresponsive outside car
Cherry Hill Target store evacuated after gas line struck
8-year-old girl kidnapped in Texas found safe, police say
AccuWeather: Humid, Late Day T'Storm
Eagles' Chris Long says he's retiring after 11 seasons
Ford adds 270,000 cars to recall for unintended rollaways
Show More
Police: Teen killed in Frankford double shooting
Woman fatally shot in head in North Philadelphia
5-car crash leaves several injured in South Philly
Biden rejects Democrats' anger in call for national unity
Animal shelter suspends adoptions, intakes after infections
More TOP STORIES News