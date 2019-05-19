Man dies after being shot multiple times in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the gunman who fired multiple shots ultimately killing a man in North Philadelphia late Saturday night.
It happened just before midnight on the 2700 block of North Cleveland Street.
Officials said when officers arrived they found a 36-year-old man with multiple gunshot injuries.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he died shortly after.
So far no arrests have been made.
