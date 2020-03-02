Man dies after being shot on basketball court in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a man died in a shooting on the basketball court on Monday night.It happened around 5:10 p.m. on the 3900 block of Olive Street.Police say a 19-year-old man was shot several times to his body. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.