Man dies after being shot twice in the head in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city's Mantua section on Sunday night.It happened along the 3600 block of Wallace Street around 9 p.m.Police say a 35-year-old man was shot twice in the left side of the head while sitting in a truck.He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.