Man dies after being shot twice in the head in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city's Mantua section on Sunday night.

It happened along the 3600 block of Wallace Street around 9 p.m.

Police say a 35-year-old man was shot twice in the left side of the head while sitting in a truck.

He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newscrimeshootingphiladelphia
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 hospitalized after stabbing on campus of Lincoln University
The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek dies at 75, sources say
Witness says baby pulled from Wildwood deck collapse
Hundreds of Eagles fans take over Atlanta bar ahead of game
Philly police investigating after car slams into high school
Biden on racism: Whites 'can never fully understand'
Human remains found in Smyrna believed to be those of child, police say
Show More
Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert suffers calf injury
Motorcyclist hurt following crash in Tinicum Township
Police: Uber driver deviated from route, locked doors
6-car crash on I-476 under investigation in Lansdale
15 new citizens naturalized before Philadelphia Phillies game
More TOP STORIES News