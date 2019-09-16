Man dies after being shot twice in the head in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city's Mantua section on Sunday night.
It happened along the 3600 block of Wallace Street around 9 p.m.
Police say a 35-year-old man was shot twice in the left side of the head while sitting in a truck.
He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
