Man dies after being stabbed by roommate in West Oak Lane

A woman is accused of stabbing her roommate to death inside their West Oak Lane home.Police say the victim, a 29-year-old man, was stabbed just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday on the 6500 block of North 20th Street.Investigators say the victim had just arrived home with food from the restaurant where he worked.Police arrived just minutes after they were called.Medics pronounced the man dead inside the home.Police arrested the woman and she now faces murder charges.Investigators say the man's significant other witnessed the crime and is speaking to detectives.