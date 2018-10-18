Man dies after being stabbed in Chinatown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A 28-year-old man has died after being stabbed just several blocks from Philadelphia police headquarters.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing just before 2 a.m. Sunday on the 1000 block of Race Street.

The man died from his injuries in the hospital on Wednesday.

The victim's girlfriend told police the couple was leaving Johnnie Walker Lounge when a group of men attacked him. She says she was ten feet in front of her boyfriend when she turned around and saw him being attacked.

The man suffered two stab wounds to his torso, and was transported to Jefferson Hospital in critical condition.

Police are still looking for the killers.

