Man dies after being stabbed in West Oak Lane

Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide in the city's West Oak Lane section.The incident occurred just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday on the 600 block of Limekiln Pike.Police say a 20-year-old man was attacked by a group of people. Officers arrived to find the victim inside a second-floor front bedroom suffering from a stab wound to the buttocks.He was rushed to Einstein Hospital where he died from his injuries.Preliminary investigation reveals the victim was engaged in a physical altercation with a man and three females when he was stabbed with a large butcher knife by one of the females.So far, no arrests have been made.