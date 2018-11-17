Man dies after being stabbed in West Oak Lane

WEST OAK LANE (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide in the city's West Oak Lane section.

The incident occurred just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday on the 600 block of Limekiln Pike.

Police say a 20-year-old man was attacked by a group of people. Officers arrived to find the victim inside a second-floor front bedroom suffering from a stab wound to the buttocks.

He was rushed to Einstein Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Preliminary investigation reveals the victim was engaged in a physical altercation with a man and three females when he was stabbed with a large butcher knife by one of the females.

So far, no arrests have been made.

