Man killed by hit-and-run driver while crossing Callowhill Street in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man crossing the street on Monday night.It happened just before 10 p.m. on the 700 block of Callowhill Street.Police say the man was crossing Callowhill Street when he was hit by the driver of a gold Honda Accord.That's when police say the driver got out of the vehicle, then returned and fled the scene westbound on Callowhill Street.The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.The striking vehicle is described as a 2003-2007 model, with tinted windows. The passenger's side of the front fender, windshield and mirror were all damaged.The passenger's side rearview mirror was recovered at the scene.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-685-3180.