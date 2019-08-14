Man dies after competing in taco eating contest during minor league baseball game

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died after competing in a taco eating contest at the Fresno Grizzlies game.

FRESNO, Calif. -- A man has died after competing in a taco eating contest during a minor league baseball game in Fresno, California.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says Dana Hutchings, 41 of Fresno died arriving at the hospital Tuesday night.

A spokesperson with the Fresno Grizzlies says Hutchings was taken from the ballpark by ambulance during the early stages of the game, however, they are not releasing details of what happened.

The Fresno County Coroner's Office says it does not have a ruling on the cause of death, but says they have an idea of what may have led to his death.
