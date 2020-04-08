Man dies after crashing pickup truck while fleeing from gunfire in West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city's West Oak Lane section that has left the driver of a pickup truck dead.It happened around 9:30 p.m Tuesday on the 1800 block of West 65th Avenue.Police said a man in his early 30s was shot multiple times and then crashed his pickup truck.He was taken to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.There have been no arrests made at this time.Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.