Man dies after possible attack with a hammer in West Oak Lane

Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide in the city's West Oak Lane section.The incident occurred just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday on the 600 block of Limekiln Pike.Police say a 20-year-old man was attacked by a group of people, possibly with a hammer.The victim was rushed to Einstein Hospital where he died from his injuries.No word on what may have motivated the attack.So far, no arrests have been made.