Man dies after possible attack with a hammer in West Oak Lane

WEST OAK LANE (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide in the city's West Oak Lane section.
The incident occurred just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday on the 600 block of Limekiln Pike.
Police say a 20-year-old man was attacked by a group of people, possibly with a hammer.
The victim was rushed to Einstein Hospital where he died from his injuries.
No word on what may have motivated the attack.
So far, no arrests have been made.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps