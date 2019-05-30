Man dies after setting himself on fire n Ellipse near White House, officials say

Twitter video shows a man engulfed in smoke after setting himself on fire in Washington, D.C. (Alina Berzins)

WASHINGTON -- A man who set himself on fire near the White House on Wednesday has died.

The U.S. Park Police identified the man as Arnav Gupta, 33, of Bethesda, Maryland.



The Secret Service wrote on Wednesday that it happened on the Ellipse near 15th Street and Constitution Avenue. Gupta was extinguished and taken to the hospital in critical condition.


Montgomery County officials had shared a message earlier Wednesday that they were looking for Gupta and concerned about his welfare.

Officials have not said whether he was trying to make a political statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
firethe white houseu.s. & worldsecret service
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen arrested after lockdown at Winslow Township High School
Tornado hits at border of Bucks and Lehigh Counties Wednesday
2 rescued from capsized boat off Atlantic City
AccuWeather: One More Day of Severe Storms, Flash Flooding
Phillies to hold David Montgomery public memorial service next week
Power outages force CBSD to cancel classes at several schools Thursday
Body found believed to be missing Utah girl
Show More
Man seriously injured after struck by hit-and-run driver
10-month-old dies at daycare after choking on pine cone
Report: White House wanted McCain ship out of sight of Trump
Child hit by line drive at Astros game, taken to hospital
6.6 magnitude earthquake hits off coast of El Salvador
More TOP STORIES News