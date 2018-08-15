A 28-year-man has died after gunfire erupted in Mercer County, New Jersey.It happened shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday at Cypress Lane and Bordeaux Drive in Hamilton Township.Police say Matthew J. Dukes was shot while driving his car. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.His car ended up on the sidewalk, riddled with bullets.Dukes was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton. He was pronounced dead around 12:30 a.m Wednesday.The deadly shooting is under investigation.------