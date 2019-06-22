Man dies after shooting in West Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Saturday night.

It happened around 4 a.m. on the 5500 block of Market Street in West Philadelphia.

Detectives say a 30-year-old man was shot in the back.

He was rushed to the hospital but didn't survive.

Witnesses say four men in masks were seen running from the scene.

Police are still looking for the shooter or shooters.
