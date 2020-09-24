Man dies after shooting inside Philadelphia laundromat: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting inside a laundromat on Thursday afternoon.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. at a laundromat located on the 5600 block of Vine Street in West Philadelphia.

Police say a 21-year-old man was shot in the head. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

Police originally identified the victim as a 16-year-old boy, but officers now tell Action News the victim is 21 years old.

Chopper 6 was over the scene where officers have a large portion of the strip mall cordoned off.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
16-year-old killed while watching street race at shopping center
HVAC employee recorded more girls in South Jersey: Prosecutor
NJ lawmakers pass ban on plastic, paper carryout bags
Man caught with gun in shoe at Philadelphia airport: TSA
NJ officials now testing smartphone app to help with contact tracing
Man punches teen with special needs in face at Walmart: Police
Black leaders speak out following ruling in Breonna Taylor case
Show More
Secret 'man cave' discovered beneath NYC's Grand Central Terminal
20 inmates, accomplices charged in COVID-19 unemployment fraud
USPS in Philly court over accusations service cuts threaten election
$100K reward offered in attack on Camden County officers
Final Bow: Trailblazing violinist retires after 50 years with Philadelphia Orchestra
More TOP STORIES News