Man shot twice in chest wanders blocks before collapsing, subsequently dies at hospital: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police officers on patrol heard gunshots in Philadelphia's Frankford section and found a victim lying on the ground Monday night.
It happened just after 11 p.m. on the 4700 block of Griscom Street.
A man was found shot two times in the chest. Officers transported him to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators believe he was able to walk half a block before collapsing.
Police are now looking for a suspect and a motive.
