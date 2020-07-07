Man shot twice in chest wanders blocks before collapsing, subsequently dies at hospital: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police officers on patrol heard gunshots in Philadelphia's Frankford section and found a victim lying on the ground Monday night.It happened just after 11 p.m. on the 4700 block of Griscom Street.A man was found shot two times in the chest. Officers transported him to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Investigators believe he was able to walk half a block before collapsing.Police are now looking for a suspect and a motive.