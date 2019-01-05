Man dies attempting to rescue wife from house fire in Upper Darby

The Action Cam captured video from the scene of where a man died attempting to rescue his wife from a house fire in Upper Darby.

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --
Officials say a man died after he went searching for his wife when flames erupted at a house in Upper Darby.

The fire started around 1:45 p.m. Saturday in the garage of a home in the 6900 block of Aberdeen Road.

Two men were working on a Range Rover in that garage when the smoke and fire erupted.

One man ran across the street to call for help, and the other went to find his wife.

The wife managed to escape the home, but the man was found dead inside.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control in about a half hour.

