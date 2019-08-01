police-involved shooting

Man dies following police-involved shooting in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating a fatal police-involved shooting in Allentown Thursday morning.

Police said officers were called to the area of Fifth and Tilghman streets around 7 a.m., after receiving several 911 calls reporting a man firing a gun into the air while walking down the street.

Police said when officers responded they instructed the man to drop the gun but he did not comply and was subsequently shot.

"Upon arrival officers found that male described in the call, they engaged, he refused to drop the gun, shots were fired and the male was injured," said Allentown Police Chief Tony Alsleben.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Chopper 6 was over the scene where multiple evidence markers could be seen displayed on the street.

"Authorities are not saying if the man fired at police, or how many officers fired at the suspect.

WFMZ reports Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said investigators have an idea of how many shots were fired but would not elaborate. Martin said city cameras captured the man shooting the gun into the air.

The district attorney's office is investigating the incident.

The man's name has not yet been released.
