Man dies following stabbing at Center City SEPTA Broad Street Line station concourse

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- Officials say a man has died following a stabbing at a Center City SEPTA subway station concourse Thursday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. at South Broad and Spruce streets.

SEPTA said the victim was stabbed in the concourse area at the Walnut-Locust station of the Broad Street Line.

According to investigators, a 33-year-old man was stabbed twice in the back following an altercation.

The victim was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital in critical condition. He later died at the hospital.

This incident occurred amid an ongoing SEPTA Police Transit worker strike.

Police are investigating the incident.

No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.
