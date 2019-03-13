Man dies in triple shooting outside of Hunting Park sports bar

HUNTING PARK (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating a triple shooting in Hunting Park that claimed a man's life Tuesday night.It happened at North Water and Ontario Streets at 11 p.m., right outside Prime Time Sports Bar.Arriving officers found three victims.Police said a 36-year-old man was shot in his foot and taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition, and a 55-year-old man was shot twice in his arm and was also transported to Temple in stable condition.However, the injuries to a 46-year-old man proved fatal.Police said he was lying right next to his pick-up truck, which was parked on the corner. He was shot numerous times throughout his body.Officers rushed him to the hospital but he was pronounced dead at 11:19 p.m.Investigators believe he was the intended target."Where that 46-year-old homicide victim was laying, we found numerous spent shell casings. Some just inches, some feet from his body," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. "So it appears, the shooter or shooters were firing in very close proximity."It's unclear if the other two men were hit by stray bullets or if they were also targeted.Police real-time crime cameras and private surveillance cameras recorded the shooting.Police are now looking for two men who fled west on Ontario after the shooting.Investigators said they will try to enhance the footage to get better descriptions of the suspects.