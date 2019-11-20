PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has died after he was electrocuted while working on a property in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia on Wednesday, according to police.
It happened around 3:38 p.m. on the 2800 block of Master Street.
The man was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
PECO crews and L&I are on the scene investigating.
Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Man electrocuted while working on property in Brewerytown: Police
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News