Man electrocuted while working on property in Brewerytown: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has died after he was electrocuted while working on a property in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia on Wednesday, according to police.

It happened around 3:38 p.m. on the 2800 block of Master Street.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

PECO crews and L&I are on the scene investigating.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
