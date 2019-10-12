Man escaping police custody struck by car in Maple Shade, New Jersey

MAPLE SHADE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man trying to escape from police custody was struck by a car in Burlington County, New Jersey, authorities said.It happened around 11 p.m. Friday on Route 73 in Maple Shade.Authorities said the man was being taken to the police station when he somehow got free and jumped out of the patrol car.He was then hit by a driver in the southbound lanes of Route 73 near the entrance to the Stony Run Apartments.The suspect was taken to Cooper University Hospital in stable condition to be treated for a broken leg.The driver of the striking vehicle stopped at the scene.It is not clear at this time why the suspect was in custody.