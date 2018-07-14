Man executed inside his Bentley in Upper Darby

EMBED </>More Videos

Man executed inside his Bentley in Upper Darby. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on July 13, 2018. (WPVI)

A Philadelphia man was executed on the streets of Upper Darby Friday morning.

Authorities hope the public can give them information about the shooter.

Detectives say it started around 2 a.m. in the area of 48 Garrett Road.

Police responded to a report about a man with a gun.

They found two groups of people involved in some sort of altercation.

As officers started to disperse the crowd, they heard multiple gunshots coming from around the corner on Ludlow street.

They found 43-year-old Eric Lawson, lying inside his Bentley, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Lawson was rushed to the hospital but he did not survive.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsshootinghomicide investigationmurder
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News