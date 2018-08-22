U.S. & WORLD

Man falls down a real hole, mistaken for a realistic-looking painting

EMBED </>More Videos

Man falls down a real hole, mistaken for a realistic-looking painting. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on August 22, 2018.

An Italian man found out the hard way that a very realistic-looking painting of a black hole was, in fact, an actual black hole.

This after he tumbled eight feet down into the art installation at a Portuguese museum.

The piece, called Descent Into Limbo, features a hole, covered on all sides with extremely black paint, to give the illusion that it has no depth at all.

The museum says there are a number of warnings, telling visitors the hole is real and not to step on it but there are no ropes.

Fortunately, the man who tested the art out is going to be okay.

He's now at home recovering from a back injury.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Homeless Texas A&M grad lands job after handing out resumes on street
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Teen suspects identified in murder of high school star athlete
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
American flags mowed down at Hatboro, Pa. cemetery
Boy Scout troop's meeting space ransacked by vandals
'Pure poison:' Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man, 70, killed in Levittown hit-and-run after getting ice cream
Great weather, big thrills for 2018 Atlantic City airshow
Ringleader's daughter in Tacony dungeon case sentenced
Show More
Company hopes to speed up payments for clinical trial patients
Police release more details in fatal West Phila. hit-and-run
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Man charged with hate crime at Delaware gay pride festival
AccuWeather: Humidity taking a back seat
More News