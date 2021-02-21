Man fatally shot at Montgomery County bowling alley was full of 'hopes and dreams,' wife says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10359304" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One person has died and three others are injured after gunfire erupted at a bowling alley in Montgomery County on Saturday night.

EAST NORRITON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania are looking for a shooter one day after someone opened fire at a bowling alley in East Norriton Township.Investigators say Saturday around 6:45 p.m., a gunman shot three people and killed one at the Our Town Alley, formerly Facenda Whitaker Lanes, located in the 2900 block of Swede Road.The wife of the man who was fatally shot identified him as 29-year-old Frank Wade of West Philadelphia.She said he was a loving husband and father of two who wanted to be a chef."He was a good person. Frank had a lot of hopes and dreams. He was never a violent person. He was never in the streets. He wanted better," said Syreta Stanford.Police say the shooter got away, and that the incident may have started with an argument that lead to someone pulling out a gun.Witnesses say the bowling alley was packed with families and some small children were rushed into a mechanical closet for hiding."You start hearing, 'Pop pop pop pop pop.' You hear them going off and everyone started panicking, running toward the back," said Harry Delmar, who was at the bowling alley with his family, including his 2-year-old niece and 9-year-old nephew."Making sure that they got out safe. My first priority was the kids. I didn't care about myself. I didn't know how close the person, where he was, if he was going to go right down the lanes," said Megan Jantzi, Delmar's fiancé.The family came back Sunday for their car. They had left everything inside and a stranger took them home."A stranger, that was so nice. But I would up talking to him and I'm going to send him a thank-you note today," said Jantzi's mom, Jeanne.Police are hoping surveillance video inside can help piece together what happened.Stanford says she wants justice for her husband.