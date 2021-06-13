homicide investigation

22-year-old man fatally shot in Port Richmond late Saturday night

Man fatally shot at motorcycle gathering

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in Philadelphia are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday night in Port Richmond.

Police tell Action News the shooting occurred in the midst of a large dirt bike and motorcycle gathering near the intersection of Aramingo Avenue and Butler Street.


The incident was reported at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Initial reports indicate a 22-year-old male was riding his dirt bike when another male on a motorcycle shot him in the head. The shooter then fled the scene.

Police say a second man stole the victim's dirt bike and also fled the area.


The victim was pronounced dead on location by responding medics.

Police called an assist to help with containing the large crowd during the initial call. No other injuries were reported.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department.
