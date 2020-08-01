Man working on his car dies after being shot six times in robbery attempt, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide in North Philadelphia Saturday.
The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of North Marshall Street.
Police said a man was working on his car when someone approached him and told him to empty his pockets. According to investigators the person then shot the 34-year-old man twice in the chest and four times in the left thigh before running from the area.
The man was taken to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
No weapons have been recovered.
There have not been any arrests in this case.
