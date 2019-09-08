Man fatally shot in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are busy investigating the city's latest murder.The Action Cam was on the scene on the 4900 block of Laurens Street in the city's Germantown section.Authorities say a 37-year-old man was shot around 2 a.m. Sunday as he was walking in the area.He suffered three gunshot wounds to the chest and the head.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.Police have recovered more than a half dozen gunshell casings.So far, they have no motives or suspects in the shooting.