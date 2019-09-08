Man fatally shot in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are busy investigating the city's latest murder.

The Action Cam was on the scene on the 4900 block of Laurens Street in the city's Germantown section.

Authorities say a 37-year-old man was shot around 2 a.m. Sunday as he was walking in the area.

He suffered three gunshot wounds to the chest and the head.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have recovered more than a half dozen gunshell casings.

So far, they have no motives or suspects in the shooting.
