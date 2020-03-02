Car held by police at emergency room after driver transports man fatally shot in head

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 25-year-old man was shot and killed early Monday morning in North Philadelphia.

Police said the victim was shot in the head just after 4 a.m. on the 1800 block of W. Montgomery Ave., just blocks from Temple University's main campus.

Someone drove him in a car to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police were holding that car at the emergency room entrance.

There's no word on a suspect or a motive.

***This story is developing. Check back for 6abc.com for updates.***
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiagun violenceshootinggunstemple university
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crash shuts down portion of Route 1 in Bucks County
Best friends learn they are sisters after 17 years
5-car crash under investigation in Germantown
West Chester school closed Monday due to illness
AccuWeather: Big Change Today
Authorities announce 2nd coronavirus death in US
Fun facts about Dr. Seuss in honor of his 116th birthday
Show More
NYC couple welcomes second Leap Day baby in family
Dinner party sends 12 people to hospital
Neighbor jumps into action in Del. fire that injured 7
Safe injection sites not welcome in Philly: Protesters
Temple, Villanova urging self-isolation for study-abroad students
More TOP STORIES News