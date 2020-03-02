PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 25-year-old man was shot and killed early Monday morning in North Philadelphia.
Police said the victim was shot in the head just after 4 a.m. on the 1800 block of W. Montgomery Ave., just blocks from Temple University's main campus.
Someone drove him in a car to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police were holding that car at the emergency room entrance.
There's no word on a suspect or a motive.
***This story is developing. Check back for 6abc.com for updates.***
Car held by police at emergency room after driver transports man fatally shot in head
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More