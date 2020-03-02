Car held by police at emergency room after driver transports man fatally shot in head

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 25-year-old man was shot and killed early Monday morning in North Philadelphia.Police said the victim was shot in the head just after 4 a.m. on the 1800 block of W. Montgomery Ave., just blocks from Temple University's main campus.Someone drove him in a car to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Police were holding that car at the emergency room entrance.There's no word on a suspect or a motive.