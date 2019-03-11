Man fatally shot in Logan

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Logan Sunday night.Police were notified around 8:20 p.m.A person walking their dog discovered the victim on the 1800 block of West Grange Avenue.Police said he had been shot five times, struck in the abdomen, arms, and back.The victim was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center and pronounced dead shortly after 8:30 p.m.Neighbors told police they heard the gunshots, but what led up to the shooting is unclear."No video recovered at this time, that I know of," Philadelphia Police Capt. Frank Llewellyn said. "We are going to still canvass the area and see if there are any cameras outside."Last night, police were still trying to determine the victim's identity. So far, no arrests have been made.