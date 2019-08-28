Man fatally shot in Mantua

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 21-year-old man is dead following a shooting in the city's Mantua section Tuesday night.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on the 3900 block of Reno Street.

Police said the victim was shot at close range in the back of the head.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said the suspect ran away from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
