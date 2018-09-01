Man fatally shot while sitting in vehicle in Overbrook Park

Man fatally shot while sitting in vehicle in Overbrook Park. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 7 p.m. on September 1, 2018.

OVERBROOK PARK (WPVI) --
Philadephia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Overbrook Park early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred just before 6:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Haverford Apartments on the 7400 block of Malvern Avenue.

Upon arrival, police found a man in his 50s suffering from a gunshot wound to the head while sitting in a vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, police have not made any arrests.

