Man fatally shot while sitting in vehicle in Overbrook Park

Philadephia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Overbrook Park early Saturday morning.The incident occurred just before 6:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Haverford Apartments on the 7400 block of Malvern Avenue.Upon arrival, police found a man in his 50s suffering from a gunshot wound to the head while sitting in a vehicle.The man was pronounced dead at the scene.So far, police have not made any arrests.