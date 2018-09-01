Man fatally shot while sitting in vehicle in Overbrook

OVERBROOK (WPVI) --Philadephia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Overbrook early Saturday morning.
The incident occurred just before 6:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Haverford Apartments on the 7400 block of Malvern Avenue.
Upon arrival, police found a man in his 50s suffering from a gunshot wound to the head while sitting in a vehicle.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
So far, police have not made any arrests.
