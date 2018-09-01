Man fatally shot while sitting in vehicle in Overbrook

EMBED </>More Videos

Man fatally shot while sitting in vehicle in Overbrook

OVERBROOK (WPVI) --
Philadephia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Overbrook early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred just before 6:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Haverford Apartments on the 7400 block of Malvern Avenue.

Upon arrival, police found a man in his 50s suffering from a gunshot wound to the head while sitting in a vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, police have not made any arrests.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Corrections officer accused of smuggling drugs in Pa.
Teen hospitalized after suffering burns to her hands
Suspect wanted for rape in Hatfield, Pa. identified
Floods waters wreak havoc in Lancaster County
Man hospitalized after being shot in South Philadelphia
Man critical after serious crash in Bucks County
Tractor-trailers collide on New Jersey Turnpike in Cherry Hill
Man who shot Pa. state trooper gets up to 110 years
Show More
Philly police: Thieves stole $40,000 in rare insects, reptiles
Homeless man speaks after couple ordered to return donations
Preps underway for Made in America concert festival
Labor Day weekend kicks off at the Jersey Shore
Delco flooding victims urged to report flood damage
More News