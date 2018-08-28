Man fatally shot while waiting for bus in Hunting Park

A 55-year-old man waiting to take the bus to work was shot and killed in the city's Hunting Park section early Tuesday morning.Police say the shooting actually happened in front of the bus driver, and the victim's co-workers, just before 3 a.m.The bus was stopped at the corner of Sixth and Erie avenues when the victim's co-workers saw the victim get into a struggle with the gunman.He was then shot once in the forehead.Police say the gunman was able to run away, but they think surveillance cameras on the SEPTA bus were able to capture his image.Investigators do not have a motive for the shooting.------