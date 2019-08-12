Man fatally stabbed during pick-up soccer game in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after a stabbing during a neighborhood soccer game that got heated at a recreation center in Northeast Philadelphia.Police were called to the Max Myers Rec Center on the 1600 block of Hellerman Street just after 4 p.m. SundayWhen officers arrived they found the 30-year-old victim suffering from stab wounds to the stomach.He was rushed to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he later died.So far, no arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.