Man stabbed to death following argument in Kensington, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a man was stabbed to death in the aftermath of an argument in Philadelphia's Kensington section early Thursday.The attack happened around 12:30 a.m. on the 2900 block of Kensington Avenue.Police said the victim, in his mid-30s, was stabbed several times. He was taken to the hospital where he subsequently died.Officers recovered a knife at the scene but they have not made any arrests.Police said surveillance video did capture part of the incident.Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the police.