Man fatally stabbed in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was fatally stabbed Saturday night in Center City, Philadelphia police said.

According to police, a 35-year-old man was stabbed once in the neck around 6 p.m., near the intersection of 17th and Sansom streets.

"Yeah, I saw three guys who were just...fighting. I thought it was just a fistfight until I saw a knife at the end," said Ken Wong who was eating dinner nearby.

The injured man was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where he later died.

Families walking around the busy area after the crime were startled that this happened in such a crowded part of the city.

"It's very scary to know something happened around here while we're walking the streets with him he's 5," said Gabrielle Willaims, who was speaking about her son.

A man was arrested in the stabbing and a weapon was recovered, police said.

Police suspect the fight was between two homeless men.
