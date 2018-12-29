Man fatally stabbed inside Wissinoming home

Philadelphia police say an argument ended in a fatal stabbing inside a Wissinoming home.It happened on the 2100 block of Lardner Street late Friday night.Investigators say two women and a man were visiting the victim and his girlfriend when a fight broke out.The victim tried to break up the fight.Police say that's when a man visiting the victim pulled out a knife, and stabbed the victim in his neck.Officers took all three visitors into custody.Police say a seven-year-old child was asleep upstairs at the time, but was not hurt.------