Man fatally stabbed inside Wissinoming home

WISSINOMING (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police say an argument ended in a fatal stabbing inside a Wissinoming home.

It happened on the 2100 block of Lardner Street late Friday night.

Investigators say two women and a man were visiting the victim and his girlfriend when a fight broke out.

The victim tried to break up the fight.

Police say that's when a man visiting the victim pulled out a knife, and stabbed the victim in his neck.

Officers took all three visitors into custody.

Police say a seven-year-old child was asleep upstairs at the time, but was not hurt.

