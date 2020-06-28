Man fatally struck by brother behind wheel in Prospect Park, Pennsylvania: Police

By
PROSPECT PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Delaware County, Pennsylvania are investigating a deadly accident involving two brothers on Sunday.

It happened at 14th Avenue just off of Folsom Avenue in the area of Prospect Park.

Police tell Action News that a man was struck and killed by his brother who was driving near the park.

According to police, the victim, while outside the vehicle, was helping to guide his brother when he was somehow run over and killed.

Family members confirm to Action News that the victim killed is a 73-year-old man.

Officials say the driver was hospitalized for chest pains. His condition is unknown at this time.

No charges are expected to be filed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delaware countycar accidentfatal crashaccident
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Councilmember trying to quell nonstop fireworks
Philly chief inspector fired amid racial discrimination lawsuit
3 Delaware lifeguards test positive for COVID-19
Residents say Philadelphia neighborhood reeks due to trash delays
Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list
NJ halts indoor dining restart, shopping malls reopen
Woman speaks out after tirade at Trader Joe's store in LA
Show More
Scammers using fake antibody test to steal info, FBI says
South Jersey nurse joins community in saving beloved school
Woman finds dead puppies tied up in bag on road
Man gets $4K refund after Troubleshooters investigate CheapOair complaint
Iran issues arrest warrant for President Trump
More TOP STORIES News