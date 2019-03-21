cruise ship

Man files lawsuit after bungee cord snaps on Royal Caribbean cruise ship

Man files lawsuit after falling from cruise ship attraction

A Florida man is talking about his terrifying fall while on a cruise ship.

He was using a brand new attraction, the Skypad, when things went horribly wrong.

It happened while 26-year-old Casey Holladay was on a Royal Caribbean cruise last month.

He was jumping on the Skypad trampoline when the bungee cords snapped.

Holladay plummeted nearly 20 feet onto the hard deck below

He says he is still struggling to get around one month later.

Holladay filed a lawsuit claiming the cruise line failed to inspect and maintain the ropes.

Royal Caribbean released a statement saying it does not comment on pending litigation, adding "We operate all our ships safely, professionally and responsibly."
