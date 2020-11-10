Man filling vehicle with gas killed by hit-and-run driver in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man as he filled up his gas tank along the side of the road.It happened on Monday night around 7 p.m. on the 7500 block of East Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.Police say the 37-year-old victim was pouring gasoline in his tan Nissan SUV when he was struck by the driver of a black Acura who fled the scene.The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.Anyone with any information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call police.