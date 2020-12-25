Philadelphia officers fatally shoot gunman who fired into crowd, teenager dead: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=9052966" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp describes the fatal police-involved shooting in North Philadelphia early Christmas morning.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A gunman was fatally shot by Philadelphia officers early Christmas morning after police say he fired into a crowd, killing a teenager and wounding another.Police say it may have all started from a neighborhood dispute over a parking spot."We're very early in this investigation right now. Obviously, this is Christmas morning. This is a terrible tragedy. This just speaks to the level of gun violence that continues to go on in our city," Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp said.Two 24th district officers in a police wagon responded to a call around 12:20 a.m. Friday for a disturbance on the 3300 block of Emerald Street in Kensington, according to Gripp.While the officers were on the scene attempting to diffuse the disturbance, police said additional family members exited their homes and formed a large crowd on the sidewalk and in the middle of the street.Police said the group began to escalate the situation by pushing and throwing punches at each other.A 43-year-old man removed a handgun from his waistband and fired into the crowd, striking two teenagers, ages 15 and 17, in the neck.The two police officers fired back, hitting the suspect in the torso."Both of those police officers in the 24th district wagon discharged at that male who was firing, striking him several times," Gripp said.The male gunman and the two teenage victims were taken to Temple University Hospital.The gunman was pronounced dead at the hospital.The 15-year-old boy died of his injuries.The 17-year-old boy is listed in stable condition.No injuries were reported to the officers or any other civilians."We're just praying for everyone involved. We mourn the lives that are lost, but we are also grateful that our officers are safe this morning," Gripp said.The male gunman's weapon was recovered by police.-----This story was updated to show the shooting occurred in Kensington.