Suspect charged after man beaten with pipe near Pa. Convention Center in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly assault near the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City Philadelphia.

According to police, 49-year-old Johnathan Muldrow was found unresponsive Tuesday morning in the 100 block of N 13th Street following a wellness check on the homeless population.

Medics also responded and Muldrow was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates he was assaulted with a pipe.

Juan Guerra, 59, was taken into custody in the 1200 block of Market Street. He is charged with murder and other related offenses, police said.



The Pennsylvania Convention Center is currently being used as a FEMA-run COVID-19 vaccination site.

The site vaccinates up to 6,000 residents each day. The clinic opens at 8 a.m.
