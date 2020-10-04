Man dies in house fire in Cedarbrook section of Philadelphia, officials said

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man died in a house fire in the city's Cedarbrook section late Saturday, fire officials said.The fire broke out at 11:17 p.m. on the 8400 block of Williams Street.Officials said a woman tried to save her 61-year-old brother who has a disability from a house fire, but the brother did not survive.Dozens of firefighters worked to put out the heavy flames.Fire officials say there were no smoke detectors inside the home.Officials are reminding the public that anyone who needs smoke detectors can call 311 and firefighters will bring and install them.