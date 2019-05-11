Man found dead in Langhorne, Bucks County identified

LANGHORNE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police have identified the man found dead in Langhorne, Bucks County Friday morning.He is 36-year-old Jamar Tucker, of Trenton, New Jersey. Police say he died from a gunshot wound.Pennsylvania State Police and local authorities were called to the 300 block of S. Bellvue Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Friday.They said a dog walker spotted the body and flagged a passing motorist, who then called 911.Investigators are now searching for Tucker's black 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee.