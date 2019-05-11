LANGHORNE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police have identified the man found dead in Langhorne, Bucks County Friday morning.
He is 36-year-old Jamar Tucker, of Trenton, New Jersey. Police say he died from a gunshot wound.
Pennsylvania State Police and local authorities were called to the 300 block of S. Bellvue Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Friday.
They said a dog walker spotted the body and flagged a passing motorist, who then called 911.
Investigators are now searching for Tucker's black 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Man found dead in Langhorne, Bucks County identified
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News