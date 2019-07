EMBED >More News Videos Philadelphia police are investigating after they say a man was found dead inside a garage on April 16, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a commercial garage on Tuesday.It happened along the 6200 block of Chelwynde Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.At the scene, police said they found a man in his early 30s in the garage, possibly suffering from a gunshot or stab wound.Police aren't certain if the man was shot because there was no ballistic evidence at the scene.The man was pronounced dead on location.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.