Man found dead from gunshot wound inside Manayunk garage: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A death investigation is underway in Philadelphia's Manayunk section on Tuesday night.
Police say a man was found shot dead inside a vehicle in the garage of a home on the 300 block of Dupont Street around 8:15 p.m.
Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
