Man found dead on I-95, Pennsylvania State Police investigating as homicide

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the median of I-95 southbound near the Commodore Barry Bridge on Friday night, according to Pennsylvania State Police.Chopper 6 was over the scene of a heavy police presence on the on-ramp from southbound I-95 to the Commodore Barry Bridge around 10 p.m.Police say they found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head at the scene. He later died. The victim was located a short distance from his vehicle, which had become disabled.Police are calling this a homicide investigation.No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 484-840-1000.