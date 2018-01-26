Police say a man was found dead on a tanning bed at a New Jersey gym earlier this week.Hamilton Township police say officers were called Monday to Crunch Fitness where they found 27-year-old Nicholas Ricigliani of Hamilton.They say gym employees found his body in a tanning bed room.He was taken to the Middlesex County medical examiner's office to determine the cause of death.Investigators say there are no indications of foul play.Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives.------